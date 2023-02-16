Zimbabweans Agitated As Exemption Permit Set to Expire in 4 Months

Accessibility links

Zimbabwean holders of exemption permits set to expire in June this year have expressed mixed feelings over efforts being made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to repatriate those that won't manage to regularize their status.

