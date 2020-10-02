Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Food Insecurity Worrying

Zimbabwe Food Insecurity Worrying

A U.S.-backed Zimbabwean charity is helping small farmers to improve product quality and yields to increase incomes and become more food secure. Feed the Future Zimbabwe says small farms could help restore the country's lost status as the breadbasket of southern Africa. Columbus Mavhunga reports.

