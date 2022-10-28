Zimbabwe Authorities Worried Over Illegal Miners’ Deaths
Authorities in Zimbabwe say the death toll from illegal mining is rising, with more than100 killed so far this year — more than double the casualties in 2020. The government has launched a safety campaign aimed at illegal miners, but the struggling economy pushes many people to keep risking their lives underground. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Bubi, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe
Episodes
-
October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe Basks in Discovery of Africa's Oldest Dinosaur
-
October 27, 2022
Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison
-
-
October 27, 2022
Anxiety Grows as Americans Digest Russia’s Nuclear Threats.
-
October 25, 2022
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
-
October 24, 2022
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
Facebook Forum