Zimbabwe Authorities Worried Over Illegal Miners’ Deaths

Authorities in Zimbabwe say the death toll from illegal mining is rising, with more than100 killed so far this year — more than double the casualties in 2020. The government has launched a safety campaign aimed at illegal miners, but the struggling economy pushes many people to keep risking their lives underground. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Bubi, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe

