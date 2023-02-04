Accessibility links

ZEC Says Final Delimitation Report Has Redrawn Ward, Constituency Bounderies

Priscilla Chigumba, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, says the final delimitation report submitted to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday contains redrawn ward and constituency boundaries. (Video: Rutendo Mawere)

