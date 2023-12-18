Accessibility links

ZEC Official Announcing Names of Successful Candidates for February Parliamentary Byelection
A Zimbabwe Electoral Commission official Sithembiso Khuphe announcing names of people who successfully submitted their names at the Nomination Court in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will hold 6 parliamentary and 29 council byelections to fill vacancies left vacant following the recalling of CCC members. (VOA)

