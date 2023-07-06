Zanu PF Urges Zimbabweans to Abandon CCC

Accessibility links

Zanu PF spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, says Zimbabweans should vote for the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections and not the Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa. But CCC says Zanu PF has become a liability to Zimbabweans as it has failed to govern in the past 43 years.

