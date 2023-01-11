Accessibility links

Zanu PF Central Committee Member Condemns Political Violence

Zanu PF Central Committee member, Joseph Tshuma, says Zimbabweans should not engage in political violence as it devastates families. He made these remarks a few days after opposition Citizens Coalition for Change activists were attacked by suspected Zanu PF members in Murewa. (Video: Ezra Sibanda)

