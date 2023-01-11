Zanu PF Central Committee Member Condemns Political Violence
Zanu PF Central Committee member, Joseph Tshuma, says Zimbabweans should not engage in political violence as it devastates families. He made these remarks a few days after opposition Citizens Coalition for Change activists were attacked by suspected Zanu PF members in Murewa. (Video: Ezra Sibanda)
