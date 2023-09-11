Accessibility links

Zambian Film Focuses on Hardships Faced by Boy With Albinism

A 2022 film highlighting the plight of a person with albinism in Zambia is streaming on Netflix. “Can You See Us” is based on the true story of a boy who becomes a successful musician despite obstacles caused by his genetic condition. Kathy Short reports from Lusaka. VOA footage by Richard Kille.

