Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Young Africans Hope to Address Climate Challenges Through Training Program

Young Africans Hope to Address Climate Challenges Through Training Program
Embed
Young Africans Hope to Address Climate Challenges Through Training Program

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:26 0:00
Direct link

Fifty young innovators and leaders from 19 African countries attended a three-week leadership and professional development training program in Ghana’s capital, Accra, sponsored by the U.S. government, the Young African Leaders Initiative to find technology-focused solutions to climate challenges.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG