Young Africans Hope to Address Climate Challenges Through Training Program
Fifty young innovators and leaders from 19 African countries attended a three-week leadership and professional development training program in Ghana’s capital, Accra, sponsored by the U.S. government, the Young African Leaders Initiative to find technology-focused solutions to climate challenges.
