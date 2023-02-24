Accessibility links

1 Year On, Ukraine Resists Russian Aggression, Moves Toward NATO, European Union

One year after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Moscow continues its devastating attacks on Ukraine and to meet fierce resistance from the country and its people. Western allies remain united in their support for Ukraine and as do the people of Ukraine, as Myroslava Gongadze reports from Kyiv.

