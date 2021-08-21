Women Fearful of Future Under Taliban
As the Taliban take control of the Afghan government, women say they are fearful for their future, with many skeptical of the Islamist group's pledges to respect women’s rights. President Biden says if the Taliban want aid and recognition, that will depend on how they treat Afghan women and girls.
