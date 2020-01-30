Accessibility links

With a Shrug and Some Sorrow, Europeans bid 'Adieu' to EU Member Britain
As Europe’s political establishment bids farewell to Britain and its EU membership with a mix of sorrow and some jubilation, many Europeans are not paying much attention this latest chapter of the very long process popularly known as "Brexit." Lisa Bryant took the pulse of some Parisians

