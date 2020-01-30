With a Shrug and Some Sorrow, Europeans bid 'Adieu' to EU Member Britain
As Europe’s political establishment bids farewell to Britain and its EU membership with a mix of sorrow and some jubilation, many Europeans are not paying much attention this latest chapter of the very long process popularly known as "Brexit." Lisa Bryant took the pulse of some Parisians
Episodes
-
January 30, 2020
Artist Uses Glass Thread to Create Luminous Vessels
-
-
January 30, 2020
Senators Take Turns Asking Questions in Trump Impeachment Trial
-
January 30, 2020
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash
-
January 30, 2020
Democratic Presidential Contenders Make Final Push in Iowa
-
January 30, 2020
US Calls on Beijing to Allow More Public Health Experts into China