Will F-16 Fighter Jets Turn War in Ukraine's Favor?
Ukraine's president has described the decision by the Netherlands and Denmark to supply his country with F-16 fighter jets as "historic and inspiring." The Western allies will supply dozens of the technically advanced jets after Washington's approval. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
