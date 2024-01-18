Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

WFP to Assist up to 230,000 Food Insecure Zimbabweans

WFP to Assist up to 230,000 Food Insecure Zimbabweans
Embed
WFP to Assist up to 230,000 Food Insecure Zimbabweans

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:14 0:00
Direct link

WFP Zimbabwe representative and country director Francesca Erdelmann says the US assistance will cover close to 230,000 of the 265,000 targeted locals over the coming months. She made these remarks at an event in Harare attended by US and Zimbabwean government representatives. (VOA)

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG