WFP to Assist up to 230,000 Food Insecure Zimbabweans
WFP Zimbabwe representative and country director Francesca Erdelmann says the US assistance will cover close to 230,000 of the 265,000 targeted locals over the coming months. She made these remarks at an event in Harare attended by US and Zimbabwean government representatives. (VOA)
