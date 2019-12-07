Accessibility links
WFP Sees $200 Million Gap as Food Insecurity Rises in Zimbabwe
39 minutes ago
WFP Sees $200 Million Gap as Food Insecurity Rises in Zimbabwe
Economic collapse and recurring droughts in the country — once the breadbasket of southern Africa — have left 5.5 million people without enough to eat.
