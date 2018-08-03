Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Africa
USA
World
Health
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Studio 7
News in English
Ndebele
Shona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Live Talk
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Listen live
21:30 - 22:00
LIVE
Zimbabwe Today
Upcoming
06:00 - 07:00
Live Talk
19:00 - 19:30
Nhau dzeShona
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Zimbabwe Today
Video
Episodes
About
'We All Want the Same Thing' Says Zimbabwe President
53 minutes ago
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:00:44
0:00
Facebook Forum
Episodes
August 03, 2018
Zimbabwe President Welcomes Court Challenge of Presidential Race Outcome
August 03, 2018
'We All Want the Same Thing' Says Zimbabwe President
August 03, 2018
Zimbabwe President Reflects on 'Momentous' 'Hard Fought' Road to Elections
August 03, 2018
Zimbabwe President Calls for Peace, Extends Hand To Those Who Did not Vote For Him
August 03, 2018
MDC Alliance Leader Says He Won Zimbabwe Election, Has Proof
August 03, 2018
MDC Alliance Leader Says Zimbabwe Election Result 'Fraudulent, illegal, illegitimate'
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum