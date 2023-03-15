Accessibility links

Warming Oceans Exacerbate Security Threat of Illegal Fishing, Report Warns
Illegal fishing is a multibillion-dollar global industry closely linked to organized crime. The trade will pose a greater threat to security as climate change warms the world’s oceans, according to a report from Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.

