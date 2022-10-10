Vulture Poisoning Incidents Increasing in Botswana
Botswana is facing a rise in the poisoning of critically endangered vulture species. In August, 50 white-backed vultures were found dead after feeding on a buffalo carcass in a national park west of the country. Mqondisi Dube reports from Gaborone, Boswana. Camera: Reference Sibanda
Episodes
-
October 10, 2022
Dr. Rudo Gumbo Fighting to Save Lives of Zimbabweans
-
October 09, 2022
Challenges and Hope as India Makes Home for African Cheetahs
-
October 07, 2022
After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy
-
October 05, 2022
US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch
-
-
October 03, 2022
Wartime Ukraine Presses on with Soccer Season
Facebook Forum