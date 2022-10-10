Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Vulture Poisoning Incidents Increasing in Botswana

Vulture Poisoning Incidents Increasing in Botswana
Embed
Vulture Poisoning Incidents Increasing in Botswana

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:25 0:00
Direct link

Botswana is facing a rise in the poisoning of critically endangered vulture species. In August, 50 white-backed vultures were found dead after feeding on a buffalo carcass in a national park west of the country. Mqondisi Dube reports from Gaborone, Boswana. Camera: Reference Sibanda

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG