About
VOA60 World - Taliban Fighters Capture Eighth Provincial Capital
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Taliban Fighters Capture Eighth Provincial Capital
Episodes
August 10, 2021
VOA60 America - Canada Reopens Land Border to Vaccinated US Citizens
July 17, 2021
VOA60 World - German Floods Leave at Least 100 Dead
July 15, 2021
VOA60 America - U.S. to begin airlifting from Afghanistan thousands of people who helped support American forces
July 08, 2021
VOA60 World - Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated
July 06, 2021
VOA60 World - Afghan government forces prepared to launch a counteroffensive against the Taliban
June 25, 2021
VOA60 World - Rare Czech Republic Tornado Kills 5
