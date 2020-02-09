VOA Our Voices 213: Runway to Racks, Moving Africa’s Fashion Forward
For decades the vibrant styles, colors, and glamour of African fashion have graced catwalks around the world,but some designers say African fashion needs more customers that are African. This week on #VOAOurVoices we focus on the evolution and economics of the fashion industry. What are you wearing?
