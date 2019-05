The URL has been copied to your clipboard

VOA’s Heather Maxwell features Busheshe, the music video by Zimbabwe's Mangoma, in her Song of the Week Music Time in Africa segment. Maxwell met Mangoma in Zimbabwe in 2018, and explains to guest host Kwame Ofori of VOA’s English to Africa, Busheshe is Mangoma's first studio recorded music video.