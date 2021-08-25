Zimbabwe Vegan Rangers
The impact of the pandemic has increased wildlife poaching around Zimbabwe’s national parks, as people who lost their jobs hunt the animals for food. To help protect the animals, anti-poaching organizations have been formed, including a squad of vegan, women rangers. Columbus Mavhunga reports.
