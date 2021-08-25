Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Vegan Rangers

Zimbabwe Vegan Rangers
Embed
Zimbabwe Vegan Rangers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:31 0:00
Direct link

The impact of the pandemic has increased wildlife poaching around Zimbabwe’s national parks, as people who lost their jobs hunt the animals for food. To help protect the animals, anti-poaching organizations have been formed, including a squad of vegan, women rangers. Columbus Mavhunga reports.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG