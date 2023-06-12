Value of Zimbabwe’s Currency Keeps Plunging Despite Rescue Attempts
Zimbabwe's central bank’s efforts to arrest the sharp depreciation of the country's dollar seem to be failing as the currency took a nosedive and was trading Monday at more than 6000 against the U.S. dollar from about 2600 on the black-market - forcing prices up.Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare
