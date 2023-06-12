Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Value of Zimbabwe’s Currency Keeps Plunging Despite Rescue Attempts

Value of Zimbabwe’s Currency Keeps Plunging Despite Rescue Attempts
Embed
Value of Zimbabwe’s Currency Keeps Plunging Despite Rescue Attempts

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:10 0:00
Direct link

Zimbabwe's central bank’s efforts to arrest the sharp depreciation of the country's dollar seem to be failing as the currency took a nosedive and was trading Monday at more than 6000 against the U.S. dollar from about 2600 on the black-market - forcing prices up.Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG