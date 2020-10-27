Accessibility links

USA Votes October Surprise -- USAGM

Trailing in the polls, President Donald Trump has seized upon recently disclosed emails allegedly from the son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden as an “October Surprise" that could alter the race. VOA's Brian Padden reports on how this development compares to past October Surprises.

