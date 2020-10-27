USA Votes October Surprise -- USAGM
Trailing in the polls, President Donald Trump has seized upon recently disclosed emails allegedly from the son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden as an “October Surprise" that could alter the race. VOA's Brian Padden reports on how this development compares to past October Surprises.
