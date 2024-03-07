USA Says Sanctions Imposed on Mnangagwa, Inner Circle Are Timely, Relevant
The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe Charge di Affaires Lawrence Socha said the US is committed in ensuring that targeted sanctions are relevant, timely, and targeted against those closely connected to corruption and serious human rights abuses including President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (VOA)
