US Urges Protection of Innocent Civilians Fleeing Israel-Hamas War

The United States has renewed calls to ensure that innocent civilians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war are protected. Separately, concerns about a wider regional conflict have led a U.S. senator to issue a strong warning to Iran and Hezbollah. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains.

