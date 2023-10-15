US Urges Protection of Innocent Civilians Fleeing Israel-Hamas War
The United States has renewed calls to ensure that innocent civilians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war are protected. Separately, concerns about a wider regional conflict have led a U.S. senator to issue a strong warning to Iran and Hezbollah. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains.
