US Treasury Secretary Will Head to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa

US Treasury Secretary Will Head to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa

The Biden administration is sending its first representative to Africa since promising in December that several high-level officials would visit in 2023. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-stop visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties with the continent. VOA's Mariama Diallo reports.

