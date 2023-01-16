US Treasury Secretary Will Head to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa
The Biden administration is sending its first representative to Africa since promising in December that several high-level officials would visit in 2023. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-stop visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties with the continent. VOA's Mariama Diallo reports.
