Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Transplant Surgeon Heads to Ukraine to Save Lives

US Transplant Surgeon Heads to Ukraine to Save Lives
Embed
US Transplant Surgeon Heads to Ukraine to Save Lives

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:15 0:00
Direct link

An organ transplant surgeon from New York is planning a third trip to Ukraine, where he has been working with doctors to help patients caught up in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The surgeon, Dr. Robert Montgomery, is also working to raise money to buy medical equipment for a hospital in Lviv.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG