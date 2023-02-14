Accessibility links

US Senator Schumer: Downed ‘Objects’ Likely Smaller Balloons

U.S. fighter jets shot downed two more objects flying over the United States and Canadian territories over the weekend. Although a comprehensive analysis of the debris will be needed, a top Democratic senator said they are now believed to be balloons similar to a Chinese one downed a week ago.

