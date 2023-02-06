US Seeks Debris, Intel From Downed Chinese Spy Balloon
Debris recovery operations went into high gear in the United States, after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down Saturday. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains how the craft’s remains could help answer key questions about its purpose and shape a new phase of U.S.-Chinese relations.
