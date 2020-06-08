Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Protesters Interpreters ..

US Protesters Interpreters ..
Embed
US Protesters Interpreters ..

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Direct link

The protests over the death of a black man in police custody are in their sixth day in Washington. Changes have been made to the area around the White House to appease activists and to reduce violence. Saturday’s protests brought out one group not normally seen at U.S. protests – the deaf community

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG