US Protesters Interpreters ..
The protests over the death of a black man in police custody are in their sixth day in Washington. Changes have been made to the area around the White House to appease activists and to reduce violence. Saturday’s protests brought out one group not normally seen at U.S. protests – the deaf community
Episodes
-
June 08, 2020
Major Airlines Planning to Cut Jobs Amid COVID-19 Crisis
-
-
June 05, 2020
United States Protest ...
-
-
June 04, 2020
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum
-
June 03, 2020
California Reopening Amid COVID-19 Crisis