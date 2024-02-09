Accessibility links

US Political Campaigns Weigh Artificial Intelligence

US Political Campaigns Weigh Artificial Intelligence
US Political Campaigns Weigh Artificial Intelligence

The 2024 U.S. presidential election may look a lot like the 2020 vote, with the two major party nominations likely going to the same men, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. One big difference will be the use of artificial intelligence, which is playing a growing role in American politics.

