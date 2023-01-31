US-Led Coalition Advisers Help Unify Kurdish Forces in Iraq
A group of military advisers from the U.S. and other members of the global coalition against the Islamic State group are working closely with Kurdish forces in Iraq to modernize the fighters and prepare them for future terror threats. VOA’s Sirwan Kajjo has this report from Ranya, Iraqi Kurdistan.
