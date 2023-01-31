Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US-Led Coalition Advisers Help Unify Kurdish Forces in Iraq

US-Led Coalition Advisers Help Unify Kurdish Forces in Iraq
Embed
US-Led Coalition Advisers Help Unify Kurdish Forces in Iraq

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:52 0:00
Direct link

A group of military advisers from the U.S. and other members of the global coalition against the Islamic State group are working closely with Kurdish forces in Iraq to modernize the fighters and prepare them for future terror threats. VOA’s Sirwan Kajjo has this report from Ranya, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG