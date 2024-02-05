Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Combines Military Might, Diplomacy to Contain Middle East Tensions

US Combines Military Might, Diplomacy to Contain Middle East Tensions
Embed
US Combines Military Might, Diplomacy to Contain Middle East Tensions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Direct link

With both a show of military might and a stronger diplomatic push, the United States is trying to contain a broader war in the Middle East. With the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas, Iran-backed forces in the region are committed to continuing their attacks against Western interests.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG