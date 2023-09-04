US Charity Helps Maasai Herders Recover From Deadly Drought
A record drought in the Horn of Africa has killed vast numbers of cows, goats and sheep, imperiling the livelihoods of pastoralists like the Maasai in Kenya. Now, a U.S charity called Water is Life Kenya is giving herders new animals and cash. Juma Majanga reports from Enkong’u Narok village.
Episodes
-
-
-
August 30, 2023
CCC Says Zimbabwe Elections Were Fraudulent
-
August 29, 2023
CCC Demanding Fresh Elections
-
August 29, 2023
Cyril Ramaphosa on Mnangagwa's Reelection
-
August 28, 2023
Oldest World Leader Is 90, But How Old Is Too Old?