US Charity Helps Maasai Herders Recover From Deadly Drought
US Charity Helps Maasai Herders Recover From Deadly Drought

A record drought in the Horn of Africa has killed vast numbers of cows, goats and sheep, imperiling the livelihoods of pastoralists like the Maasai in Kenya. Now, a U.S charity called Water is Life Kenya is giving herders new animals and cash. Juma Majanga reports from Enkong’u Narok village.

