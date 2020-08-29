Trump, Biden in Election Mode ...
The Republican National Convention portrayed President Donald Trump as a strong commander in chief facing down enemies and demanding more of allies. His opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, says he will stand with U.S. allies, not dictators. White House correspondent Patsy reports.
