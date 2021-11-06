Accessibility links

U.S. Nurses Workplace Violence

Regularly cursed at and sometimes physically assaulted by patients, nurses in the U.S. have had enough. As VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, the pandemic is accelerating a longstanding problem of violence against frontline health care workers. Some images in this report may be disturbing.

