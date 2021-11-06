U.S. Nurses Workplace Violence
Regularly cursed at and sometimes physically assaulted by patients, nurses in the U.S. have had enough. As VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, the pandemic is accelerating a longstanding problem of violence against frontline health care workers. Some images in this report may be disturbing.
