Afghan Women Facing Exclusion from Public Life

One month into Taliban rule in Afghanistan, fears are increasing that women will once again be excluded from higher education and public life. Taliban leaders say public universities will remain closed until - they say - women can be "protected" in segregated classrooms. U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to keep pressure on Taliban leaders to respect women’s rights. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

