Drones And COVID-19 ...
The isolation of remote Scottish islands has kept many residents far from the COVID-19 outbreaks plaguing much of Britain. It also has threatened access to medical care, including coronavirus testing. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports on how the community turned to flying drones for a solution.
