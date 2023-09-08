Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Understanding the G20 and Expectations for the Upcoming Summit

Understanding the G20 and Expectations for the Upcoming Summit
Embed
Understanding the G20 and Expectations for the Upcoming Summit

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:37 0:00
Direct link

Established in 1999, the group of 20 – also known as G20 – is an informal gathering between heads of state from 20 of the world’s largest economies. While the annual summit has traditionally focused on economic cooperation, the agenda has since expanded to include COVID-19 and Russia/Ukraine war.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG