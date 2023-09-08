Understanding the G20 and Expectations for the Upcoming Summit
Established in 1999, the group of 20 – also known as G20 – is an informal gathering between heads of state from 20 of the world’s largest economies. While the annual summit has traditionally focused on economic cooperation, the agenda has since expanded to include COVID-19 and Russia/Ukraine war.
