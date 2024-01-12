UN Court Starts Genocide Hearing Against Israel Despite US Calling Case 'Meritless'
The United Nations' top court began hearings this week on South Africa's case against Israel for genocide — a bid to both stop the current conflict in Gaza and document what the longtime Palestinian ally sees as "a pattern of genocidal conduct" by Israeli forces. U.S says the case as "meritless"
