Ukrainians on Conflict's Doorstep Prepare for War – Again

Ukrainians on Conflict's Doorstep Prepare for War – Again

East of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, people in the city of Dnipro are on the doorstep of a possible Russian invasion. Most of the residents are native Russian speakers and identify with Russian culture. Ricardo Marquina traveled to the city to report for VOA on what the tensions have meant for them.

