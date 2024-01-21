Accessibility links

Ukrainian Volunteers Turn Old SUVs Into Lifesaving Vehicles

The need to move wounded soldiers from remote front lines to safety with limited resources has forced Ukrainian volunteers to innovate a way to turn used SUVs into casualty evacuation vehicles, or CASEVACS for short. Lesia Bakalets visited a workshop in Kyiv where old cars are repurposed

