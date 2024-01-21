Ukrainian Volunteers Turn Old SUVs Into Lifesaving Vehicles
The need to move wounded soldiers from remote front lines to safety with limited resources has forced Ukrainian volunteers to innovate a way to turn used SUVs into casualty evacuation vehicles, or CASEVACS for short. Lesia Bakalets visited a workshop in Kyiv where old cars are repurposed
