Ukrainian Teacher Helps Keep Mariupol Schools Alive

There are more than 8 million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, according to the U.N., and Natalia Rovitska is one of them. Before the war, she was the principal of one of the best schools in Mariupol. After the Russian army destroyed her school, she fled to Poland where she works in a Ukrainian school

