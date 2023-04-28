Ukrainian Startups in Poland Throw Lifeline to Ukraine’s War Effort
In the first nine months of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Polish business group says, Ukrainians started 14,000 companies in neighboring Poland. Now, those Ukrainian entrepreneurs are succeeding and making contributions to their country’s war efforts. For VOA, Lesia Bakalets reports from Warsaw.
Episodes
-
April 28, 2023
Experts Say Wagner Group Could Fuel the Conflict in Sudan
-
April 27, 2023
African Leaders Attending Top Summit in Victoria Falls
-
-
-
April 25, 2023
Zapu Youth Campaigning Ahead of 2023 General Elections
-
April 25, 2023
Will Zapu Win Next Zimbabwe Elections?