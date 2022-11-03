ukraineeeeee.mp4

Accessibility links

[[A series of prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia — the latest of which came on October 17 — are bringing relief and joy to the families of the released. But human rights activists say that an unknown number of Ukrainians — including some who were captured at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol — are still being held in Russia and Russian-occupied territories. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. VOA footage by Yuriy Dankevych.

