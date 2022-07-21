Top US Defense Officials See ‘Grinding War of Attrition’ in Ukraine

Accessibility links

As Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska reminded the U.S. Congress of the human costs of Russia’s invasion of her country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s military aims were no longer confined only to the east of the country. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

