President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help Kyiv resist Russian forces in the eastern part of the country. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ukraine has assured the U.S. it will not use the systems to hit targets on Russian territory.
Blinken: Ukraine Pledges Medium-Range Rockets Will Not Strike Russian Territory
President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help Kyiv resist Russian forces in the eastern part of the country. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ukraine has assured the U.S. it will not use the systems to hit targets on Russian territory.
Episodes
-
June 02, 2022
Ukrainian Military Vehicles Seen on the Move in Donetsk
-
June 02, 2022
Ukrainian Troops Patrol Trenches on Donetsk Frontline
-
June 02, 2022
She Survived WWII to Witness Russia’s War on Ukraine
-
-
-