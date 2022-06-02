Accessibility links

Blinken: Ukraine Pledges Medium-Range Rockets Will Not Strike Russian Territory
President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help Kyiv resist Russian forces in the eastern part of the country. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ukraine has assured the U.S. it will not use the systems to hit targets on Russian territory.

