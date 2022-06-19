Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, couples there continue to get married. For many, the war itself prompted them to officially tie the knot – especially military couples. At least one jewelry store provides military couples with free wedding bands; wedding ceremonies are often held online, at times, literally from the front lines. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story
Despite Ongoing Military Action, Ukrainians Continue to Get Married
Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, couples there continue to get married. For many, the war itself prompted them to officially tie the knot – especially military couples. At least one jewelry store provides military couples with free wedding bands; wedding ceremonies are often held online, at times
Episodes
-
June 19, 2022
What is Juneteenth?
-
-
June 16, 2022
For Ukraine’s War Survivors, Struggle Just Beginning
-
-
-
June 15, 2022
Livetalk, June 15, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe