Britain announced Monday it will supply an unspecified number of long-range missile launchers to Ukraine, following the United States' decision last week to send similar weapons. Ukrainian troops will be trained to use the systems in Britain in the coming weeks. Henry Ridgwell reports from London. Videographer: Henry Ridgwell
Britain Gives Ukraine Long-Range Missiles to Counter 'Brutal Russian Artillery'
